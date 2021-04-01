Spring into action during Girls' Weekend April 16-18

SEA ISLE CITY — Step into spring and head to Sea Isle City for the increasingly popular Girls Weekend event April 16-18. With nearly 40 businesses offering special discounts and promotions throughout the weekend, the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization invites you to eat, drink, shop and indulge in specials throughout town.
“With the weather getting nicer and things starting to get somewhat back to normal, the anticipation for Girls Weekend continues to grow stronger,” said Brian Heritage, president of the SICCCR. “Many of our stores have come up with some awesome specials for customers to take advantage of, we have the new exclusive Girls Weekend Goodie Bags, and we feel that customers can shop, dine, explore and more safely in Sea Isle City while maintaining their distance and continuing to wear their masks.”
Start your day with brunch, check out the pajama party, shop at the local boutiques and be sure to take a break for a quick bite to eat. Throughout the weekend, retail shops will offer significant savings on merchandise; restaurants will offer special Girls Weekend menus and drink specials; and there will be workout classes and live music from Jersey Shore bands.
As an added element to this year’s event, the SICCCR will give away Girls Weekend Goodie Bags, filled with exclusive coupons and items donated by the business community. To be eligible to receive a bag, you must sign up online to receive the Chamber’s emails and check off the Girls Weekend Goodie Bag list. Bags will be distributed outside the Welcome Center on noon to 4 p.m. April 16 and 9 a.m. to noon April 17 while supplies last. Only one bag will be distributed per email.
All participating businesses will be easily identified by the colorful Girls Weekend flag displayed on their storefronts. All Girls Weekend attendees are reminded to please practice social distancing and mask up to ensure everyone’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors are encouraged to plan their weekend in advance by checking out the list of participating stores and specials at seaislechamber.com.