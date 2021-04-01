Spring into action during Girls' Weekend April 16-18

SEA ISLE CITY — Step into spring and head to Sea Isle City for the increasingly popular Girls Weekend event April 16-18. With nearly 40 businesses offering special discounts and promotions throughout the weekend, the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization invites you to eat, drink, shop and indulge in specials throughout town.

“With the weather getting nicer and things starting to get somewhat back to normal, the anticipation for Girls Weekend continues to grow stronger,” said Brian Heritage, president of the SICCCR. “Many of our stores have come up with some awesome specials for customers to take advantage of, we have the new exclusive Girls Weekend Goodie Bags, and we feel that customers can shop, dine, explore and more safely in Sea Isle City while maintaining their distance and continuing to wear their masks.”

Start your day with brunch, check out the pajama party, shop at the local boutiques and be sure to take a break for a quick bite to eat. Throughout the weekend, retail shops will offer significant savings on merchandise; restaurants will offer special Girls Weekend menus and drink specials; and there will be workout classes and live music from Jersey Shore bands.