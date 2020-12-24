“Spotlight on History” A serpent lands in Sea Isle

Sea Isle gets its own serpent

This (almost) unbelievable report appeared in the Philadelphia News on June 5, 1886, and was picked up by newspapers around the country:

First sighting

On Thursday, May 27, Eddie Allen, a 10-year-old from Philadelphia, was spending the day at Sea Isle City with his father and his sister. Mr. Allen sat on the porch of the Sea View House smoking a cigar while the boy gathered shells on the beach. At about 4 p.m., Eddie ran back to the hotel “with eyes as big as saucers” and told his father that he’d seen a funny little fish on the sand with legs and wings. He pointed toward Townsend’s Inlet.

His sister, who was about twice Eddie’s age, was sent to investigate. Her story was even more remarkable. Miss Allen declared that not only was there such a creature, but that in addition to four or five legs and a pair of wings, it had only one eye. And it had “a tail that wriggled and twisted like that of a snake.” The adults all laughed.

That same day, the Allen family took the train back to Philadelphia. And that would have been the end of that, were it not for the curious events which followed.

Second sighting and the chase