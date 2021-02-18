Spotlight on History - Sea Isle City Then vs. Now

At the corner of Landis Avenue and JFK, turn to the east and face the ocean. Note the railroad tracks, the Women’s Civic Club building in the center, and the imposing Excursion House at the left. They’re all gone now, swept away by storms and progress.

Walk farther south along Landis Avenue to 43th Street, and look to the south. In the “then” photo below, two churches are in view: one, the familiar St. Joseph’s at the far right; and the other, the Methodist Church in the distance on the left, which moved to 45th and Landis in 1905 to avoid the loud locomotives at its earlier location. Farther along on the right stands the Lincoln Hotel which housed Sea Isle’s first post office.

Some things don’t change much. The two buildings at the left in the photos still have the same identical structure, only a bit more commercialized today.

The Boardwalk at JFK Boulevard

The boardwalk was, and still is, Sea Isle’s center of amusement both day and night, although the boards are long gone and now it’s called the Promenade. The first boardwalk was built in 1907 and extended from 20th to 63rd Street. It was washed out by storms at least three times, and finally rebuilt with black asphalt in 1963. It seems pretty sturdy today.