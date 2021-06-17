Skimmer Antique Auto Show still on for this weekend in Sea Isle

Sea Isle City officials recently announced that most of the activities that were planned for this year’s Skimmer Festival Weekend have been canceled due to the extremely large crowds that gather during the two-day event.

However, the Skimmer Antique Auto Show will take place as planned on Sunday, June 20 (Father’s Day) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Sea Isle City’s oceanfront Promenade (north of JFK Boulevard) where scores of vintage cars and trucks will be on display. The auto show is free to spectators – and it’s a great way to spend time with Dad!

After the Auto Show winners receive their trophies at 1 p.m. on June 20, at 1:30 p.m. Mayor Leonard Desiderio will lead the annual Skimmer Antique Auto Parade, which will run along Pleasure Avenue (44th Street to 93rd Street) and then along Landis Avenue (93rd Street to the center of town).

The Skimmer Antique Auto Show & the Antique Auto Parade are “rain or shine” events.

In lieu of the popular Skimmer Festival Seaside Market, which was scheduled to take place along the Promenade with hundreds of merchandise vendors, Mayor Desiderio has invited all local businesses to participate in a “Skimmer Community Sidewalk Sale” on Saturday, June 19.