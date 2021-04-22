Shredding truck for businesses and residents

The annual Shredding Truck Earth Day Event, sponsored by the Upper Township Business Association (UTBA), will be held from 9 am. to noon Saturday, May 1 at Foglio’s Flooring Center, 344 S. Shore Road, Marmora.

This is the seventh year for this free event for businesses and residents in the Township of Upper, and is held in partnership with the Upper Township Green Team.

Shredding “housekeeping” details:

There is a limit of five banker boxes. All binders and metal clips should be removed before bringing your papers to the event for shredding.

When boxes of paper are dumped into the recycle carts, attendees will be able to watch as the documents are then transferred to the truck for actual on-site shredding.

Participants are encouraged to take their empty boxes with them.

Please do not bring any plastic bags to the shredding event.

Shredding event attendees are encouraged to drop off food pantry donations. This no-contact event will observe all public health guidelines.

Information handouts: