Sea Isle VFW Post 1963 installs new officers, including new commander

SEA ISLE CITY — Following their annual elections, the veterans of VFW Post 1963 installed their 2021 Officers during a brief ceremony on May 17 inside their headquarters at 301 JFK Blvd., where VFW State Commander Brain Wiener was on hand to administer the oaths of office.

After serving as Commander of Post 1963 for the past 16 years, Charles (Chick) Haines, a United States Navy veteran, is becoming commander of VFW District 17, which includes all of the VFWs in Cape May County.

Mark Lloyd, who received a Purple Heart after serving in the United States Army (82nd Airborne Division) during the Vietnam War, is Post 1963’s new Commander. Originally from Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, Lloyd is a full-time resident of Sea Isle City. His wife, Patti, has been the President of Post 1963’s Auxiliary since 2019.

Other Post 1963 Officers include Senior Vice-Commander Tim Mac Aleer, Junior Vice-Commander John Orlowski, Quartermaster John Felicetti, Judge Advocate Jim Gibbons, Chaplain Vince Conte, Adjutant Tom McCool, and Trustees Ed Cook and Rich Lomax.