Sea Isle City's Saint Patrick's Day Parade is March 12

SEA ISLE CITY, NJ – Mayor Desiderio and his family will host Sea Isle City’s 2022 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 12, starting at 3:30 p.m. The annual “Irish Strut” will begin at 83rd Street and East Landis Avenue, and then continue north on Landis Avenue to 63rd Street, where it will end.

The parade will feature music, representatives from local civic groups (including VFW Post 1963 and Boy Scout Troop 76), and many revelers wearing eye-catching attire. Spectators lining the parade route will also enjoy Sea Isle’s 2022 Irish-American Man and Woman of the Year, the 2022 Irish Prince and Princess, McGruff the Crime Dog, and Miss New Jersey contestant Rachell Diaz, of Middle Township.

Those who would like to appear in Sea Isle City’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade can phone 609-263-6341 or 609-486-6035 for more information.

To learn about other events taking place in Sea Isle City, visit VISITSICNJ.com.