Sea Isle City Sidewalk Sale set for Aug. 28-29

SEA ISLE CITY — As the beach season winds down, savvy shoppers can take advantage of end-of-summer discounts on apparel, accessories, and home décor during the annual Sidewalk Sale on Aug. 28 and 29. The Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization invites you to shop, dine, explore and more as you treat yourself to some retail therapy.

“Our Sidewalk Sale is a chance for our stores to blow out summer merchandise to make room for fall and winter items,” said Brian Heritage, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization. “With discounts ranging from 20-75% off at several stores, this event is not to be missed. While you’re out getting great deals on end-of-summer items, be sure to stop and grab a bite to eat as well. It’s just a really fun weekend for all.”

The Sea Isle City Sidewalk Sale will feature nearly 20 stores offering sales and specials throughout the weekend on the sidewalk outside their businesses. All sales will be held during each store’s normal business hours. As you stroll from store to store throughout the shopping district, you are sure to find something for everyone in the family at a discounted rate. When your bags get a little too heavy, take a break for lunch at one of Sea Isle City’s restaurants before hitting the streets for more fun.

For a complete list of participating stores and specials, go to SeaIsleChamber.com.