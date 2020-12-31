Sea Isle City’s Recreation Office announces winners of 2020 Holiday Lighting Contest

SEA ISLE CITY — Each year, Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation hosts a Holiday Lighting Contest, which is judged by members of the Sea Isle City Garden Club. This year, twenty properties competed for prizes in the competition – and the variety of presentations made it difficult for the judges to pick the top entries.

“It was very challenging to choose the winners this year because the property owners did an amazing job – we were very impressed,” said Garden Club Chairperson Marie Tighe.

Judging took place on Wednesday evening, December 10, with the focus on three main categories: Creativity (the amount of originality displayed in the theme); Aesthetic Effect (the beauty of the display); and Endeavor (the amount of energy that went into the production).

“The efforts of the participants made our little town much prettier,” added Mrs. Tighe. “We had a lot of fun judging the properties.”

As is the case each year, prizes were awarded to the top three winners in the competition: First Place = $100 (courtesy of 1st Bank of Sea Isle City); Second Prize = $50 (courtesy of 1st Bank of Sea Isle City); and Third Prize = a floral arrangement (courtesy of Rocky & Fred’s Creative Design Florist).