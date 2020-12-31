Sea Isle City’s Recreation Office announces winners of 2020 Holiday Lighting Contest

SEA ISLE CITY — Each year, Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation hosts a Holiday Lighting Contest, which is judged by members of the Sea Isle City Garden Club. This year, twenty properties competed for prizes in the competition – and the variety of presentations made it difficult for the judges to pick the top entries.
“It was very challenging to choose the winners this year because the property owners did an amazing job – we were very impressed,” said Garden Club Chairperson Marie Tighe.
Judging took place on Wednesday evening, December 10, with the focus on three main categories: Creativity (the amount of originality displayed in the theme); Aesthetic Effect (the beauty of the display); and Endeavor (the amount of energy that went into the production).
“The efforts of the participants made our little town much prettier,” added Mrs. Tighe. “We had a lot of fun judging the properties.”
As is the case each year, prizes were awarded to the top three winners in the competition: First Place = $100 (courtesy of 1st Bank of Sea Isle City); Second Prize = $50 (courtesy of 1st Bank of Sea Isle City); and Third Prize = a floral arrangement (courtesy of Rocky & Fred’s Creative Design Florist).
The First Place Prize in the 2020 Holiday Lighting Contest went to the Miller home, located at 230 56th Street, which was trimmed from gable to curb with countless lights, bows and other festive decorations – including stringed-lights on the family boat in the driveway.
Second Prize went to Braca Café / Henri’s Bar, at 18 JFK Boulevard, which was trimmed with thousands of lights, inflatables characters, and a variety of other eye-catching decorations.
Third Prize went to the Ciseck / Glancey home, at 3800 Sounds Avenue, where lights were strung in the shape of a three-story Christmas tree on the home’s bayside decks and colorful lights stretched the full distance of the property’s dock – accented by an illuminated palm tree overlooking the water.
“We had an impressive turnout of participants this year, said Recreation Program Coordinator Nicole Holt. “People seem to be in the holiday spirit – and all of the participants helped make the season bright for our community.”
“We are very grateful to everyone who participated in this year’s contest, and we are especially thankful to the judges from the Garden Club, 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, and Rocky and Fred’s Creative Design Florist,” added Ms. Holt.
To view all of the properties that were entered in Sea Isle City’s 2020 Holiday Lighting Contest, go to VISITSICNJ.com and click the “Photo Gallery” link on the home page.