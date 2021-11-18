 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sea Isle City’s Pet Costume Contest yielded donations for the Cape May County Animal Shelter
0 comments

Sea Isle City’s Pet Costume Contest yielded donations for the Cape May County Animal Shelter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
111821-cat-gut-animalsphoto.jpg

To thank the employees of the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center for judging the entries in Sea Isle City’s 2021 “Hall-o-Ween” Pet Costume Contest, the city’s Division of Recreation collected pet food, cat litter, towels and other items from the community and delivered them to the shelter on November 10. Shown accepting the donations from Christie Ostrander, Sea Isle City’s Assistant to the Director of Community Services (center) is Animal Shelter Director Judith Davies-Dunhour (at left) and Manager Leslie Riedel.

 Katherine Custer, provided

SEA ISLE CITY — During the Sea Isle City Division of Recreation’s 2021 “Howl-o-Ween” Pet Costume Contest, participants submitted photos of their dogs, cats and other pets in a variety of creative outfits.

To choose a winner in the costume competition, the Recreation Office asked the employees at the Cape May County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center to perform the judging and pick the best-dressed pets. To thank them for their assistance, the Recreation Office invited the community to donate pet food, cat litter, towels and other items, which were delivered to the Animal Shelter on Nov. 10.

“This year’s pet costume contest was a big success, and we were very happy to once again collect items for the animal shelter,” said Christie Ostrander, Assistant to the Director of Community Services. “Each time we have collected donations for the shelter, it shows that we have many caring people here in Sea Isle City, plus the donations will help the numerous animals waiting for adoption at the shelter.”

“We are very grateful for the support we get from the Cape May County community and that Sea Isle City hosts events that raise awareness about the shelter,” said Cape May County Animal Shelter Director Judith Davies-Dunhour. “If anyone would like to donate additional items during the holidays, we are in need of canned cat food, non-clumping cat litter, and dog treats for large dogs. Gently-used towels, monetary donations and gift certificates to pet stores are also welcomed.”

To learn about other events begin hosted by Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation, go to seaislecitynj.us and click the “Department/Recreation” link on the home page, or phone 609-263-0050.

For more information about the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, visit capemaycountynj.gov or phone 609-465-8923.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News