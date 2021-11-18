Sea Isle City’s Pet Costume Contest yielded donations for the Cape May County Animal Shelter

SEA ISLE CITY — During the Sea Isle City Division of Recreation’s 2021 “Howl-o-Ween” Pet Costume Contest, participants submitted photos of their dogs, cats and other pets in a variety of creative outfits.

To choose a winner in the costume competition, the Recreation Office asked the employees at the Cape May County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center to perform the judging and pick the best-dressed pets. To thank them for their assistance, the Recreation Office invited the community to donate pet food, cat litter, towels and other items, which were delivered to the Animal Shelter on Nov. 10.

“This year’s pet costume contest was a big success, and we were very happy to once again collect items for the animal shelter,” said Christie Ostrander, Assistant to the Director of Community Services. “Each time we have collected donations for the shelter, it shows that we have many caring people here in Sea Isle City, plus the donations will help the numerous animals waiting for adoption at the shelter.”