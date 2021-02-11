Sea Isle City’s Knights of Columbus donates over $11,000 to schools, service organizations

The group also distributes annual scholarships to local high school students, and honors local teachers, first responders, senior citizens and others in the community during the Madonna Maria Council’s annual Community Service Awards Ceremony.

To raise money for their good deeds, each year the KofC hosts fundraisers, including the popular 400 Club Raffle. They also accept donations directly from the public and from their own members.

“The 400 Club is our main fundraiser, and it is very well supported by our year-round parishioners and Sea Isle’s summer visitors," said Rick DiBruno, a past grand knight of the Madonna Maria Council. “Basically, we raise money so we can give it away to worthy organizations and worthwhile causes, such as making physical improvements to our parish. For example, in 2020 we purchased and installed new outdoor signs that display our church’s weekly Mass schedule, which are helpful because the Mass schedule changes throughout the year.”

“Our motto is ‘Charity, Fraternity and Unity’ — but it all begins with charity, which is the main purpose of our existence,” said KofC Grand Knight Ed McFadden. “We are very grateful for the tremendous amount of support we receive from the community, but we can always use additional members and participants.”

The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Catholic Church meet each month (currently virtually), and new members are always welcomed. For more information, go to https://www.stjosephsic.org/ or phone Ed McFadden at 215-300-0561.