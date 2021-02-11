Sea Isle City’s Knights of Columbus donates over $11,000 to schools, service organizations

SEA ISLE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept people in their homes and altered life as we know it, but it certainly has not stopped the Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council No. 3560 of Saint Joseph Catholic Church (KofC) from completing their mission to support their parish and help people in need as they “build a bridge to faith.”
In the summer of 2020, the KofC purchased a hand-held “fogging” machine and gallons of cleaning solution, which are used to disinfect the interior of their church, and many of the Knights volunteer their time to clean the facility following the parish’s weekday and weekend Masses.
During the months of December 2020 and January 2021, the Knights donated $11,800 to numerous schools and service organizations in the region, including $7,500 to Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School in Clermont.
Other organizations that benefitted from the KofC donations include New Jersey Right to Life ($500), Wildwood Catholic Academy ($300), Hope Pregnancy Center ($500), Holy Redeemer Food Bank ($500), Guadalupe Family Services ($500), Good Counsel of New Jersey ($500), Family Promise of Cape May County ($500), Covenant House ($500), and Atlantic City Rescue Mission ($500).
In addition to donating money to good causes, the knights also host annual spelling bees and foul-shooting competitions for local students, work with elderly residents at nearby nursing homes, support Special Olympics of New Jersey, host an Ice Cream Social each year at the New Jersey Veterans Home in Vineland and hold a Christmas luncheon for the home bound, retired veterans and people with special needs.
The group also distributes annual scholarships to local high school students, and honors local teachers, first responders, senior citizens and others in the community during the Madonna Maria Council’s annual Community Service Awards Ceremony.
To raise money for their good deeds, each year the KofC hosts fundraisers, including the popular 400 Club Raffle. They also accept donations directly from the public and from their own members.
“The 400 Club is our main fundraiser, and it is very well supported by our year-round parishioners and Sea Isle’s summer visitors," said Rick DiBruno, a past grand knight of the Madonna Maria Council. “Basically, we raise money so we can give it away to worthy organizations and worthwhile causes, such as making physical improvements to our parish. For example, in 2020 we purchased and installed new outdoor signs that display our church’s weekly Mass schedule, which are helpful because the Mass schedule changes throughout the year.”
“Our motto is ‘Charity, Fraternity and Unity’ — but it all begins with charity, which is the main purpose of our existence,” said KofC Grand Knight Ed McFadden. “We are very grateful for the tremendous amount of support we receive from the community, but we can always use additional members and participants.”
The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Catholic Church meet each month (currently virtually), and new members are always welcomed. For more information, go to https://www.stjosephsic.org/ or phone Ed McFadden at 215-300-0561.