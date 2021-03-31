Sea Isle City pauses for moment of silence to honor Viet Name vets

Sea Isle City Paused For a Moment of Silence on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

SEA ISLE CITY, NJ – On March 29, in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, residents and visitors in Sea Isle City paused for a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m., at which time the City’s noon fire sirens sounded one hour earlier than usual and a hush fell on households and businesses across the resort.

A moment before 11:00 a.m., a small group of people gathered at Veterans Park on Landis Avenue. Among them were Vietnam War veterans Charles Haines and Joe McLenaghan, of VFW Post 1963, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, City Councilmen JB Feeley, Jack Gibson and William Kehner, and Sea Isle City Police Chief Thomas McQuillen – as well as several onlookers. As the group stood silently in front of the park’s Memorial Fountain, which is etched with lettering to commemorate the Vietnam War, a brisk springtime wind kept all of the park’s flags unfurled.

“We are doing this to show respect for all Vietnam veterans who served our nation and often have been overlooked,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “Many veterans who served in the Vietnam War were not properly recognized – or worse, were treated with disrespect – when they came home from serving in Southeast Asia.”