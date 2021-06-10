Sea Isle City Knights of Columbus honor Community Service Awards recipients

SEA ISLE CITY — Each year, the Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council #3560, of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, host an awards ceremony to honor members of the community who stand-out in their fields.

This year’s ceremony took place on May 27 in the parish auditorium, where 10 individuals received engraved plaques and many words of praise from the Knights.

During the ceremony, Knight Tom McGuire, who is Principal at Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School, presented the 2021 Educator of the Year Award to Tamara Wernik Brown, a teacher at Bishop McHugh, who was praised for her devotion to her students and the numerous extracurricular activities she organizes.

Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Chief Renny Steele was called to the podium by Knight Mike Jargowsky, who presented him with the “Shield Award,” which is given to a first responder each year. Chief Steele has been with the SICBP for 63 years and is known for being a strong leader and tireless public servant.

Knight Joe Koch had the pleasure of announcing Matthew Moretti as the 2021 Male Student of the Year. A senior at Wildwood Catholic High School, Matthew stays very busy academically and athletically — so much so that he was unable to attend the awards ceremony.