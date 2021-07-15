Sea Isle City hosts new summer basketball tournaments

SEA ISLE CITY — The City’s Division of Recreation will host three new Men’s Basketball Tournaments this summer – and each will honor a different member of the community.

The first competition will be the Steve Libro Basketball Tournament on Saturday, July 17; followed by the Dave Farina Basketball Tournament on Saturday, July 31; and the Bill Liddell Basketball Tournament on Saturday, August 14 – all taking place at the municipal courts on JFK Boulevard.

Each tournament will consist of 5-on-5 competitions with a maximum of eight (8) players per team; and each team will have a 3-game guarantee. Players must be age 18 or older. The cost per team is $150; and each player will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

“We are very excited to host these new competitions,” said Christie Ostrander of the Recreation Office, organizer of the tournaments. “We look forward to participants from across the region competing here in Sea Isle City during the inaugural year of this program – and we are certain it will be a lot of fun!”

Space is limited, and each team must pre-register online at SeaIsleRec.recdesk.com. For more information, please phone the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.