Sea Isle City Beach Patrol's 10-Mile Island Run to be held Aug. 14
Sea Isle City Beach Patrol's 10-Mile Island Run to be held Aug. 14

080521-cat-gut-10milerunphoto1.jpg

The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will host its annual Captain Bill Gallagher 10-Mile Island Run on Saturday, Aug. 14 – an event that attracts nearly a thousand athletes and countless spectators each year. Shown about to sound the starting horn at a past Island Run is the event’s namesake, Bill Gallagher, who served as SICBP Captain from 1970-77 and was inducted in the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Alumni Hall of Fame in 2007.

 Katherine Custer, provided

SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will host its 2021 Captain Bill Gallagher 10-Mile Island Run on Saturday, Aug. 14, on the 44th Street Beach. The race begins at 5:45 p.m.

Individual runners as well as members of organizations and running clubs are invited to participate in this annual competition.

The 10-Mile Island Run takes place on a traffic-free, flat course. Approximately 2.5-miles of the course is on Sea Isle City’s paved Promenade boardwalk and the remainder of the course is on the beach.

Online pre-registration for individual runners costs $20 and is available until 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Race day registration for individual runners costs $35 per person and closes at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

The fee for online pre-registration for teams and organizations is $22 per person is available until 11 a.m. p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Registration for teams and clubs on race day is $37 per runner) and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The number of runners allowed per team is unlimited. All team members must complete their own individual registrations.

Entry fees are non-refundable. High-quality event T-shirts will be given to the first 1100 registrants. Awards will be presented to the top male and female runners in numerous categories.

For more information or to register for the 2021 Captain Bill Gallagher 10-Mile Island Run, visit sicbp.com.

