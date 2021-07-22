Sea Isle City Beach Patrol hosts One-Mile Ocean Swim competition July 24

SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will the 2021 One Mile Ocean Swim at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24. This competition is open to the general public.

The One Mile Ocean Swim is a rain-or-shine “box swim” that will begin on the water’s edge at approximately 61st Street, where male and female athletes will enter the water and swim north to 45th Street. Once at the 45th Street Beach, swimmers will exit the water and run toward the finish line. If extreme currents run north-to-south on race day, the starting line will be moved to the 27th Street Beach in an effort to have participants swim with the current.

The race will take place in two heats. Heat one will include all males; heat two will include all females. Heat two will start five minutes after heat one.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online at sicbp.com. There is no mail-in registration for this event. Commemorative T-shirts will be provided to the first 250 registrants.

Online pre-registration is $20 per person and closes at 11 p.m. July 22.

Race day registration is $35 per person and is available on July 24 between 9 and 10:30 a.m. at Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Headquarters, 44th Street and the Beach.