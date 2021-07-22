Sea Isle City Beach Patrol hosts One-Mile Ocean Swim competition July 24

SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will the 2021 One Mile Ocean Swim at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24. This competition is open to the general public.
The One Mile Ocean Swim is a rain-or-shine “box swim” that will begin on the water’s edge at approximately 61st Street, where male and female athletes will enter the water and swim north to 45th Street. Once at the 45th Street Beach, swimmers will exit the water and run toward the finish line. If extreme currents run north-to-south on race day, the starting line will be moved to the 27th Street Beach in an effort to have participants swim with the current.
The race will take place in two heats. Heat one will include all males; heat two will include all females. Heat two will start five minutes after heat one.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register online at sicbp.com. There is no mail-in registration for this event. Commemorative T-shirts will be provided to the first 250 registrants.
Online pre-registration is $20 per person and closes at 11 p.m. July 22.
Race day registration is $35 per person and is available on July 24 between 9 and 10:30 a.m. at Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Headquarters, 44th Street and the Beach.
Swim teams and clubs must register each swimmer individually. Online team pre-registration is $22 per person and closes at 11 p.m. July 22. Race day team registration is $37 per person and is available between 9 and 10:30 a.m.
This event will feature electronic chip-timing to record each swimmer’s race time. Compuscore Computer Services will provide race results on their website, compuscore.com.
An awards ceremony will be held at Beach Patrol Headquarters at noon after the competition. Trophies will be presented to winners in male and female divisions in numerous age groups. First and second place team plaques and individual medals will be awarded to each scoring member of a team.
The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol reserves the right to remove swimmers from the course due to unsafe conditions, the excess duration of the race, or if the contestant is believed to be at risk. Due to the fact that all lifeguards need to be at their stations by 12:30 p.m., a time cap of 1 hour and 30 minutes is necessary.
An electrical storm or dangerous surf conditions will necessitate postponing the start until later in the day. If conditions do not improve, the swim will be canceled. Entry fees are non-refundable if the event is cancelled.
For more information or to register for the One-Mile Ocean Swim, go to sicbp.com and click the “Events/Programs” link on the homepage.