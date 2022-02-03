 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sea Isle AARP chapter alters theater trip schedule
AARP Chapter 710 of Sea Isle City recently announced a series of bus trips that will entertain their members (and prospective members) this winter and spring. However, Chapter 710’s Board of Directors has announced that they are making a slight adjustment to their schedule; and now, their bus trip to Mount Hope Winery & Theater, which was scheduled for Feb. 23, is now taking place on March 9.

AARP Chapter 710’s remaining Theater Bus Trip schedule includes:

“High School Reunion – an 80’s Mystery” on March 9 (not Feb. 23) at Mount Hope Winery in Manheim, Pennsylvania, where audience members will enjoy an interactive “who-dunnit” dinner theater experience. Motor coach transportation, lunch, and wine tasting will be included for a cost of $98 per person.

“Sherlock Returns” on April 5 at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Hampton, Hunterdon County. Audience members will join Sherlock Holmes as he solves a crime at Buckingham Palace during this interactive musical comedy. The cost is $105 per person, which includes admission to the show, deluxe motor coach transportation, and lunch.

For more information about Chapter 710’s bus trip, holiday luncheons, Buffet-and-Bingo events, social activities and regular meetings, phone President Tom Owings at 609-263-1453 (please note the new contact phone number for Chapter 710 events).

AARP Chapter 710 meets on the second Thursday of the month at noon inside the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. (please note the new start time of 12 noon). New members are always welcome!

