Sea Isle AARP chapter alters theater trip schedule

AARP Chapter 710 of Sea Isle City recently announced a series of bus trips that will entertain their members (and prospective members) this winter and spring. However, Chapter 710’s Board of Directors has announced that they are making a slight adjustment to their schedule; and now, their bus trip to Mount Hope Winery & Theater, which was scheduled for Feb. 23, is now taking place on March 9.

AARP Chapter 710’s remaining Theater Bus Trip schedule includes:

“High School Reunion – an 80’s Mystery” on March 9 (not Feb. 23) at Mount Hope Winery in Manheim, Pennsylvania, where audience members will enjoy an interactive “who-dunnit” dinner theater experience. Motor coach transportation, lunch, and wine tasting will be included for a cost of $98 per person.

“Sherlock Returns” on April 5 at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Hampton, Hunterdon County. Audience members will join Sherlock Holmes as he solves a crime at Buckingham Palace during this interactive musical comedy. The cost is $105 per person, which includes admission to the show, deluxe motor coach transportation, and lunch.