Santa to do Holiday Drive-By in Sea Isle

SEA ISLE CITY — On Saturday, Dec. 19, the members of Sea Isle City’s Volunteer Fire Department will host a Holiday Drive-By with Santa Claus starting at noon. During this socially-distanced event, Santa and his firefighter friends will drive by pre-registered homes, with their sirens and lights blazing as Santa waves to onlookers and spreads holiday cheer.

Depending on the number of properties that are registered — and where each registered home is located in town — it may take Santa and his friends one to two hours to complete their journey through Sea Isle City, so please be patient while Santa travels through our community Dec. 19.

To register your home for this event, please email your complete address to sictour@seaislecitynj.us. The deadline to register is noon Friday, Dec. 18. For additional information, phone the Sea Isle City Tourism Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 101.