Santa Claus will drive through Sea Isle City on Dec. 18 during a 'Holiday Drive-By Parade"

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Santa Claus will be in Sea Isle City to spread holiday cheer throughout town with the assistance of the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department. Escorted by Mayor Leonard Desiderio, Santa will cruise-by homes that have registered for this enjoyable “Holiday Drive-By Parade” starting at 10 a.m.

Families that would like Santa Claus to pass-by their home on Dec. 18 can add their address to Santa’s parade route by phoning the Sea Isle City Recreation Office at 609-263-0050, Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to add an address to Santa’s parade route is 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.

Santa’s parade will begin at the northern-most home that is registered on his route, and then will continue through town in a southward direction before ending at the southernmost home on his route. The length of the parade will be determined by the number of families that register their addresses.