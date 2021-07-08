Sands Dept. Store wins 'Best of the Best' award

SEA ISLE CITY — To show his support for the local business community, Mayor Leonard Desiderio often encourages people to “shop local” and patronize Sea Isle City’s retailers, restaurants, service business and other local establishments.

Recently, the Mayor honored one local business that is known for supporting community events, offering excellent customer service, and being a place that residents and visitors alike enjoy frequenting: Sands Department Store, at 6208 Landis Avenue.

To show his appreciation, the mayor presented Arthur and Lisa Iannone, owners of Sands Department Store, with a “Best of the Best” award.

“This award is to honor and acknowledge exceptional businesses – especially those that remained open during the pandemic,” said Mayor Desiderio. “We know that running a business this summer can be very difficult due to the lack of part-time help; but despite that, businesses such as Sands Department Store remain open and continue to provide the services that we have become accustom to receiving – and they do it with a smile.”

“Also, Art and Lisa are never too busy to help someone in need or to give back to the community,” said Desiderio.

“We were totally caught off-guard and surprised when the mayor arrived in our store to give us this award,” said Arthur Iannone. “Receiving this honor is greatly appreciated, and we want to thank the mayor and all of our many customers who have supported us through the last sixty-plus years – during the good times and especially during the challenging times. Our customers have helped keep us afloat and have made us stronger than ever.”