Saint Joseph Church Wedding of the Sea Aug. 15 in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY – On Aug. 15, Saint Joseph Church will celebrate the Feast of the Assumption. This holy day marks the occasion of the Virgin Mary’s bodily ascent to heaven at the end of her life.

The Wedding of the Sea tradition began in Venice, Italy, around the year 1000 AD to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption. This tradition, which now occurs on Aug. 15, celebrates the relationship of the city and the sea, and asks God to grant success to the work of so many who have made the city a wonderful place to live.

Immediately following the 11:30 am Mass on Aug. 15, the Saint Joseph parish community is invited to join a procession from the church to the beach. The procession will cross Landis Avenue and continue down 44th Street to the promenade, where our pastor, Father Perry, will lead a brief ceremony in front of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol station. Then, the procession will continue onto the beach and down to the ocean, where Father will be joined by two lifeguards, who will row a boat beyond the waves and allow Father to toss a ceremonial wreath into the sea.