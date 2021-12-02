Rotary’s 2021 Upper Twp. Citizen of Year – Presentation

Rotary international is the largest service organizations in the world, counting approximately 1.4 million members and approximately 46,000 individual local clubs. The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township was chartered in 1926 and is one of the oldest continually operating Rotary Clubs in the world.
Rotary is a nonprofit service organization whose goal is to make the world a better place to live and involves local service projects that benefit our community as well as international projects. Rotary’s motto is “Service above Self.” Rotary members strive to provide a service to others, whether it be local or in some distant land.
It is that motto of “Service Above Self” that brings us here this evening to honor our selected Upper Township 2021 Citizen of the Year — Amy Holmes.
I cannot think of another Upper Township citizen who personifies “Service Above Self” any better than Holmes. She is currently a third grade teacher in Upper Township School District and is celebrating 20 years of service this year as a public-school teacher.
She is being recognized tonight for her volunteer efforts in our community.
Holmes has been co-chair of the Ocean City High School After Prom Committee, with Jennifer Bowman, since 2014. Throughout the years, Amy has helped extend the one-night event into multiple events throughout the school year to educate and empower our community.
A few of these events are “Hidden in Plain Sight,” “If They Had Known,” and the hosting of the eighth grade Raider Nation Dance. Most recently, Amy has taken the initiative to utilize the safe space at the Ocean City Tabernacle to bring teenagers together once a month for a time to hang out in a drug and alcohol-free environment.
She has been a volunteer with the Upper Township and Ocean City Municipal Alliance Committee (MAC) for over seven years. This year Amy was selected for the MAC Volunteer of the Year Award for 2021.
In addition, Amy has been selected as the Cape May County 2021 Volunteer of the Year with the New Jersey Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
Because of Amy’s selection for this Rotary award, 200 more children will be immunized against polio as Rotary International seeks to eradicate polio from the face of the earth.