Rotary’s 2021 Upper Twp. Citizen of Year – Presentation

Rotary international is the largest service organizations in the world, counting approximately 1.4 million members and approximately 46,000 individual local clubs. The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township was chartered in 1926 and is one of the oldest continually operating Rotary Clubs in the world.

Rotary is a nonprofit service organization whose goal is to make the world a better place to live and involves local service projects that benefit our community as well as international projects. Rotary’s motto is “Service above Self.” Rotary members strive to provide a service to others, whether it be local or in some distant land.

It is that motto of “Service Above Self” that brings us here this evening to honor our selected Upper Township 2021 Citizen of the Year — Amy Holmes.

I cannot think of another Upper Township citizen who personifies “Service Above Self” any better than Holmes. She is currently a third grade teacher in Upper Township School District and is celebrating 20 years of service this year as a public-school teacher.

She is being recognized tonight for her volunteer efforts in our community.