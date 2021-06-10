Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates grand opening of Las Olas Taqueria in Marmora

The Upper Township Business Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official grand opening of UTBA member and new Mexican restaurant Las Olas Taqueria, located at 4 Roosevelt Blvd., Unit No. 4, in Marmora on Thursday, June 3.

Mayor Richard Palombo, UTBA President Steve Zellers, Las Olas Taqueria Owner Joe Papano, and UTBA Board Members Christina Tolson, Liz Foglio, Kathy Peasheck, and Pandora Mason were in attendance for the ceremony.

Owner Joe Papano, a township resident, has worked and owned various businesses within the community over the years and is very excited to bring authentic Mexican cuisine to Upper Township.

Mayor Palombo being present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Joe’s new endeavor made it even more special, as the mayor employed Joe and his siblings at his business, Ocean City Pharmacy, as their first job.

Surfing has always played a huge role in Joe’s life, and even back then the mayor installed an outdoor shower so Joe and his siblings could rinse off before work.

“He has always had a passion for Mexican food, dating back to his years spent in southern California where he fell in love with fish tacos and authentic Mexican dishes,” Papano said.