Professional development workshop

A special cyber security and computer/internet best practices for small business workshop is scheduled for noon Thursday, May 13.

The session is sponsored by the Upper Township Business Association (UTBA) and will feature a presentation on computer security by the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit.

For registration and additional information, visit the UTBA Eventbrite page at upper-twp-business-association.eventbrite.com. The Zoom link will be emailed to all RSVPs.

For more information, contact Ralph Cooper with the UTBA at 609-464-0920 or email upperbiz25@gmailcom.