Phillies Home Run Derby in Sea Isle City August 1

The Philadelphia Phillies Youth Home Run Derby is coming to Sea Isle City’s Dealy Field on Sunday, Aug. 1.

This free event is open to boys and girls, ages 7-12, who want to compete in a batting contest — and hopefully advance to the next level of competition. Participants can register on-site on the day of the event at 10:15 a.m.

During the derby, representatives from the Philadelphia Phillies organization will operate automatic pitching machines, as kids swing-away for the outfield fences.

Girls (age 7-12) and Boys (age 9-10) will compete starting at 11 a.m.; and Boys (ages 7-8 and 11-12) will compete starting at noon. Prizes will be given to the day’s top batters.

For more information, please phone the Sea Isle City Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.