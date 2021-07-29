 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillies Home Run Derby in Sea Isle City August 1
0 comments

Phillies Home Run Derby in Sea Isle City August 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Philadelphia Phillies Youth Home Run Derby is coming to Sea Isle City’s Dealy Field on Sunday, Aug. 1.

This free event is open to boys and girls, ages 7-12, who want to compete in a batting contest — and hopefully advance to the next level of competition. Participants can register on-site on the day of the event at 10:15 a.m.

During the derby, representatives from the Philadelphia Phillies organization will operate automatic pitching machines, as kids swing-away for the outfield fences.

Girls (age 7-12) and Boys (age 9-10) will compete starting at 11 a.m.; and Boys (ages 7-8 and 11-12) will compete starting at noon. Prizes will be given to the day’s top batters.

For more information, please phone the Sea Isle City Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News