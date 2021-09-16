Open house planned at 19th century church in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Historical Society and the Save Our Sea Isle Historical Church organization will host an open house at the 19th century Saint Joseph Church, 44th Street and Landis Avenue, on Saturday, Sept. 18.

During this event, the 137-year-old church will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., allowing visitors to enjoy the church’s architecture and stained glass windows. There will also be an organ presentation at 11 a.m., and a power point history presentation at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served in the Church Hall.