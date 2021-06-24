No dogs on the beach, and other laws in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — The summer is a wonderful time to enjoy leisurely walks on the beach and along Sea Isle City’s oceanfront promenade – unfortunately, it’s not the time to enjoy those walks with your pet.

Because of the extremely large number of residents and visitors who make use of Sea Isle City’s beaches and promenade, a long-standing municipal ordinance prevents dog owners from walking their pets on the beach or promenade during the resort’s busiest time of year — including the summer months and throughout the month of September.

“Due to the tremendous influx of people we see during the summer, the ordinance prohibiting dogs from our beaches and promenade helps keep those areas clean, because unfortunately not all dog owners are as responsible as we would like them to be,” said Sea Isle City Police Chief Thomas McQuillen.

“As fun as it is to be with your dog on the sand, we simply have too many pet owners in town to allow them on the beach or the promenade during this time of year,” McQuillen added. “We need everyone with a dog to follow all of our rules and to be responsible dog owners.”