NJ VFW Auxiliary Department President was honored during district meeting in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — Officials from the New Jersey Department of VFW Auxiliaries met at VFW Post 1963 on Nov. 7 for their official annual visit to Cape May County, which brought together VFW Auxiliary members from numerous Posts in District 17.

Prior to the official start of their meeting, an informal gathering took place so the auxiliary members could mingle over coffee and refreshments. During that time, local community leaders were afforded the opportunity to express their thanks for all the good work the auxiliaries perform on behalf of our nation’s veterans.

The first person to step to the podium that day was VFW Post 1963 Commander Mark Lloyd, who, in addition to offering a sincere welcome to all those in attendance, had high-praise for his own VFW’s Auxiliary members. Commander Lloyd also pointed-out that Post 1963’s Auxiliary now has the largest membership in the State of New Jersey, with 324 members.

Commander Lloyd was followed by Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio and New Jersey Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, each of whom pledged their support to the Auxiliary members and thanked them for all that they do.