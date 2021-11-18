NJ VFW Auxiliary Department President was honored during district meeting in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — Officials from the New Jersey Department of VFW Auxiliaries met at VFW Post 1963 on Nov. 7 for their official annual visit to Cape May County, which brought together VFW Auxiliary members from numerous Posts in District 17.
Prior to the official start of their meeting, an informal gathering took place so the auxiliary members could mingle over coffee and refreshments. During that time, local community leaders were afforded the opportunity to express their thanks for all the good work the auxiliaries perform on behalf of our nation’s veterans.
The first person to step to the podium that day was VFW Post 1963 Commander Mark Lloyd, who, in addition to offering a sincere welcome to all those in attendance, had high-praise for his own VFW’s Auxiliary members. Commander Lloyd also pointed-out that Post 1963’s Auxiliary now has the largest membership in the State of New Jersey, with 324 members.
Commander Lloyd was followed by Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio and New Jersey Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, each of whom pledged their support to the Auxiliary members and thanked them for all that they do.
Next, Mayor Desiderio and Assemblyman McClellan presented a golden “Key to Sea Isle City” to Department of New Jersey VFW Auxiliary President Deborah McLendon, as Auxiliary District 17 President Jacqueline Hinker and VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd looked on.
According to President Lloyd, who is also District 17’s senior vice president, the ensuing meeting was very productive.
“During our meeting, many ideas were shared between the auxiliaries,” said Lloyd. “Also, it was great to have local government officials attend and show their support for what we do for our Veterans. The VFW Auxiliary of Post 1963 will continue to strive to be an asset to our veterans and our Sea Isle Community.”
For more information about VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary, visit vfwpost1963.com or phone 609-263-1711.