New pickleball courts launched in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY – On June 22, Mayor Leonard Desiderio gathered with other members of the community to cut a ceremonial ribbon and officially open Sea Isle City’s new pickleball courts.

The seven new courts were recently installed along 42nd Place in the resort’s Municipal Marina District, adjacent to a public parking lot and restrooms. The new courts were constructed in addition to two existing pickleball courts that were built several years ago on West Jersey Avenue.

All of Sea Isle City’s nine pickleball courts are now open to the public and are free to use.

“We want to thank Sea Isle City for acting so quickly and creating the new pickleball courts,” said local resident and pickleball enthusiast Mark Rose. “There are a lot of people who enjoy the courts every day.”

In addition to opening the new pickleball courts on June 22, the City also officially launched a new “Photo-Op” sign program, which features a variety of signs and banners at several Sea Isle City recreation areas, including the pickleball courts on 42nd Place and on West Jersey Avenue, Dealy Field, the 85th Street playground, and the JFK Boulevard basketball courts. The signs all feature Sea Isle City’s new hashtag: “#PlaySIC.”