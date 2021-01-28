Municipal costume contest yields donations for county animal shelter

SEA ISLE CITY — In December, the city Division of Recreation hosted a virtual Santa Paws Pet Costume Contest to brighten the holiday season for the resort’s residents and visitors. However, as entertaining as the competition was, the event’s participants were not the only ones who benefitted from the light-hearted online spectacle.

While inviting people to join the fun during the contest, representatives from the Division of Recreation asked members of the community to donate pet food and other needed supplies for the Cape May County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center — and in turn, representatives from the shelter were asked to judge the competition.

The end result was a stockpile of donated items, which city employees delivered to the shelter in Cape May Court House on Jan. 22.

“This is the second time we partnered with the County Animal Shelter for a donation drive, and we were extremely happy to do so,” said Christie Ostrander, assistant to the director of Sea Isle City’s Department of Community Services' Division of Recreation. “The people of our community once again opened their hearts and gave to this worthy cause. It is a beautiful thing.”