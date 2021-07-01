Mayor Desiderio's summer camp scholarship recipients announced

SEA ISLE CITY — During his ongoing effort to accentuate the many fine aspects of life in Sea Isle City, over the years Mayor Leonard Desiderio has presented local volunteers with “Do The Right Thing” awards, he has acknowledged praiseworthy individuals and organizations with “Shout Outs” in his newsletter messages, and he has been on-hand to personally distribute awards and trophies at parades, antique auto shows, and other community events where individuals and groups are acknowledged for their skills, good deeds and community service.

This year, to recognize some of the wonderful children who call Sea Isle City “home,” Mayor Desiderio used money from an earlier fund-raising effort to send seven youngsters to summer day camps.

After being notified of the honor, each of this year’s “Summer Camp Scholarship” recipients was given the opportunity to attend the program that appealed to them the most from a list of day camps and sports clinics being offered through Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation.

The scholarship recipients were also invited to attend a recent City Council meeting, where the Mayor asked each child to approach the dais and pose for photos – resulting in rounds of applause from the members of Council and the audience.