Mayor Desiderio’s 29th Annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive Benefitted 13 Families and Several Organizations

SEA ISLE CITY – After collecting donations of toys, food, and other items during the past month, Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s 29th annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive culminated on Dec. 23 with the mayor and his “elves” making special deliveries to 13 local families in need.

The donated items ranged from small stuffed animals to sizable cash contributions, which came from individuals, families, businesses and private organizations.

In addition to the numerous gifts that each family received on Dec. 23 – which included toys and other items for youngsters, gift cards, frozen turkeys and non-perishable foods, the toy and food drive also donated items to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, Saint Casimir Catholic Church in Woodbine and Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey.

“Once again, the people of Sea Isle City showed their generosity and were able to make many families happy at Christmas,” said Desiderio. “I am very grateful for all of the donations that we received during this year’s toy and food drive, and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas!”

