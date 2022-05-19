Mayor Desiderio distributed swards to local residents and businesses on Community Day

SEA ISLE CITY — As part of Sea Isle City’s annual Community Day activities on May 7, Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented his “Do the Right Thing” awards to local residents who give their time and energy to help others and for the betterment of Sea Isle City – and, through their kindness and selflessness, set an example for others to follow.

The recipients of the Mayor’s 2022 Do the Right Thing awards are:

· Helen Bennett, a Co-Trustee of the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club, and a Catholica Daughter and member of the Bereavement Committee at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

· Regan Capone, age 11, a fifth grader at Ocean City Intermediate School, who is “a model for young people” according to Mayor Desiderio, because she has raised nearly $20,000 for Autism and Cancer charities over the past several years.

· Annette Lombardo, the Chairperson of Sea Isle City’s Environmental Commission for the past 20-years, a member of Sea Isle City’s Garden Club and Women’s Civic Club, and an active member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

· Lou and Camilla “Dolly” Minchelli, who are beloved members of the community. Mr. Minchelli is a retired New York City Fire Fighter who is often seen in local parades and at community events with his privately-owned fire engine, which serves as a rolling tribute to the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Mr. Minchelli is also known for freely distributing small turtle statues made of seashells all over Sea Isle City. For many years, Mrs. Minchelli assisted her husband at his beach-side hot dog stand, where she delighted his customers with her homemade “special sauce” and other dishes. Additionally, the Minchellis are members of AARP Chapter 710 and they “spread their love and devotion for Sea Isle City to residents and visitors – and it shows,” said the Mayor.

· Monica Santarcangelo, a Board Member of AARP Chapter 710, a member of Sea Isle City’s Garden Club, and the Director of the Bereavement Committee and a Catholic Daughter at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

· Dan and Mary “Mike” Tumolo, who each contribute to the community in numerous ways. Mr. Tumolo is the President of the Sea Isle City Board of Education, who supports education and various youth events in the community. Mrs. Tumolo is the President of Sea Isle City’s Taxpayers Association, a member of the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission, and a supporter of other community efforts.

In addition to the “Do the Right Thing” awards, Mayor Desiderio also presented a “Community Partnership Award” to First Bank of Sea Isle City for that organization’s “tireless efforts and generous contributions to our City.” Accepting the award on behalf of First Bank was President Larry Schmidt.

Additionally, on behalf of Sea Isle City’s Sustainable New Jersey Committee, the Mayor distributed “Certificates of Appreciation” to Braca Enterprises / Braca Café and The Colonnade Inn in recognition of their green practices. Accepting on behalf of Braca Enterprises was Kim Gibson; and on behalf of the Colonnade Inn was Toni Grdinich.

To learn about other events taking place in Sea Isle City, go to VISITSICNJ.com.