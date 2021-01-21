Love is in the Air on Sea Isle City’s 44th Street Beach

SEA ISLE CITY — Last month, in order to share their love for Christmas with others, residents Nicholas and Shannon Giordano and their children added a festively-trimmed, fresh-cut Douglas fir Christmas tree to Sea Isle City’s 44th Street Beach – and afterwards they invited other members of the community to add additional decorations to the tree.

That invitation brought countless people to the 44th Street beach, where residents and visitors alike cheerfully added many ornaments to the tree, including traditional decorations and a wide variety of other items such as hand written messages, children’s toys, patriotic images, seashells and more.

Following a tremendous turn-out of people who wanted to either decorate the tree or have their photo taken next to it – or both – this month the Giordanos decided to convert the “Christmas Tree” to a “Valentine’s Day Tree” by replacing the yuletide decorations with hearts and other love-themed trim.

“We placed the tree on the beach because our family really loves Christmas and we wanted to spread some Christmas cheer – and if my husband could have a Christmas tree up all year, he would,” said Shannon Giordano. “Now we are happy to share our love for Valentine’s Day with the community.”