Local Family Places Christmas Tree on the Beach to Spread Holiday Joy

SEA ISLE CITY – For the second year in a row, the Giordano family has mounted a freshly cut Christmas tree in the sand on Sea Isle City’s 44th Street Beach, simply to brighten the holidays for others.

The idea to erect a Christmas tree on the beach came to the young family in 2020 during the pandemic — and soon after their public display of holiday cheer received a great deal of attention on social media and elsewhere, resulting in countless people traveling over the dunes to pose for photos next to the tree.

Because their tree was very well-received during the 2020 Christmas season, parents Nicholas and Shannon Giordano and their three children, Gracelynn, 8, Giovanni, 6, and Vincenzo, 5, decided to keep the tree in place when the new year arrived; and, as 2021 unfolded, they replaced the Christmas trim with decorations for Valentine’s Day, Saint Patrick’s Day and Easter.

Knowing how popular their first tree was, the Giordano family decided to repeat their act of good will this Christmas. During the recent Thanksgiving weekend they purchased a 7-foot Colorado blue spruce and cheerfully carried it onto the sand.