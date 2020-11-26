Italian American Club Fundraisers Benefit Building Repairs Following Storm Damage

SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Italian American Club is a charitable organization that has served the local community for nearly 60 years, during which time the group’s volunteers have raised funds that benefit their scholarship program and other worthy causes.

On Aug. 4, the Jersey Shore was struck by a horrific storm that damaged the roof of the Italian American Club’s headquarters, which is at 309 JFK Blvd. Subsequently, the building has developed mold.

Now facing unexpected expenses to repair the roof and remediate the mold, the Italian American Club is forced to increase its fundraising efforts, which can be very challenging during a pandemic.

“Normally, we would be able to host in-person events to help raise the additional funds we need to fix the roof and clean up the mold, but due to the virus, this is impossible,” said club President Colleen Buch. “We have always been an organization to help others in need, and now we are the ones who need help!”

To help make the needed repairs, the Italian-American Club is once again hosting its annual Holiday Poinsettia and Wreath Sale, and to raise additional money, it added a 50/50 raffle.