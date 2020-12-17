IBEW local and photographer make donations to Holiday Toy & Food Drive

SEA ISLE CITY — On Dec. 8, representatives from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Local 351 delivered a carload of toys and games to City Hall for Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive. The variety of gifts for boys and girls were donated by individual members of Local 351, which is based in Folsom.

“Local Union 351 is very happy to help Mayor Desiderio’s Toy and Food Drive bring holiday cheer to families who are struggling during these difficult times,” said Local 351 Business Agent John Gray.

“This clearly shows the generosity of IBEW Local 351 and its members, who are generous not only during the holiday season but also year round,” Desiderio said. “I would like to thank Roy Foster and all the members of the IBEW for their kindness. The men and women of labor have once again showed their great leadership and their commitment to the community.”

Another notable donation made to the mayor’s Toy and Food Drive came from a local property owner who is also a part-time photographer. After being encouraged by his wife, Kathi, to use his photography talents for a charitable cause, retired real estate agent Jerry Hussar, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, and Sea Isle City, snapped iconic images of this community and used them to create a 2021 wall calendar, which he sold for $20 each.