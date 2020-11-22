Historical society presents part 2 of 'Upper Township and Its Ten Villages' book talk

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township membership program for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, will feature a program by the society’s historian Robert Holden on part 2 of his book, "Upper Township and Its Ten Villages."

This will be the second of two talks by Holden about the book. Photos and stories will be shared on the five villages of Petersburg, Tuckahoe, Marshallville, Steelmantown and Strathmere.

Due to the length of the presentation, there will be no time for questions.

After the presentation, questions may be submitted to Holden via his email address, holdenon@comcast.net

For the Zoom link, register at https://bit.ly/HPSUT08DecBookTalk. The Zoom link will be emailed to you.

Holden’s previous Book Talk on Nov. 10 was recorded, and the video link is on the society's Facebook page. That session covered the villages of Beesley’s Point, Marmora, Palermo, Seaville and Greenfield. The link for the Zoom recording is https://bit.ly/HPSUTvideo10NovBookTalk.