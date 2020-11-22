Historical society presents part 2 of 'Upper Township and Its Ten Villages' book talk

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township membership program for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, will feature a program by the society’s historian Robert Holden on part 2 of his book, "Upper Township and Its Ten Villages."
This will be the second of two talks by Holden about the book. Photos and stories will be shared on the five villages of Petersburg, Tuckahoe, Marshallville, Steelmantown and Strathmere.
Due to the length of the presentation, there will be no time for questions.
After the presentation, questions may be submitted to Holden via his email address, holdenon@comcast.net
For the Zoom link, register at https://bit.ly/HPSUT08DecBookTalk. The Zoom link will be emailed to you.
Holden’s previous Book Talk on Nov. 10 was recorded, and the video link is on the society's Facebook page. That session covered the villages of Beesley’s Point, Marmora, Palermo, Seaville and Greenfield. The link for the Zoom recording is https://bit.ly/HPSUTvideo10NovBookTalk.
A major portion of the publication costs for the book was underwritten by a generous contribution from Grace and Tom Garrity. In addition, Holden donated his time and expenses toward this book project and is taking no profits from the sale of the books.
Holden collected well over 300 photos and postcards of old Upper Township for this book project. Many were 100 years old or more. Nearly 200 photos are included in the book, along with a two-page narrative summary for each village.
Profits from the sale of the book go to the society and the Upper Township museum project.
Retailers and restaurants, along with service and professional offices in the township, have been displaying the book for sale this year.
The "Upper Township and Its Ten Villages" book is available by mail for $23.99 with a $5 fee for shipping and handling. Make your check or money order payable to the HPSUT, P.O. Box 658, Marmora NJ 08223-0658.
Credit card payment can also be made on the HPSUT website with PayPal: UpperTwpHistory.org.
The Historical Society’s most recent newsletter, Fall 2020, is online and linked with a flip-page feature, at http://bit.ly/HPSUTSHOUT05Sep2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!