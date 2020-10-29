Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants' Association holds online auction

The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association is hosting the auction as one of several annual events to help raise money for its scholarship funds. The very small but active group has awarded over $230,000 in scholarships to local students since 1998. Among the scholarships are the James & Martha Owens Scholarship, the $1,000 Alex and Virginia May Scholarship, the GTAMA Scholarships which go to students who are already enrolled in college, and four other scholarship funds. Stop by this online auction to get a head start on your holiday shopping, and buy some one of a kind gifts while supporting local artists as well as the Scholarship Funds and community-based projects of the GTAMA. Perhaps you’ll even find something for your own wish list. The association is a 501( c )(3) nonprofit, so all net donations are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law. For more information or to make donations, see TuckahoeNJ.com or the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants on Facebook, or call 609-457-8879