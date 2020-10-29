Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants' Association holds online auction

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Due to this year’s seventh annual Handmade in America Professional Craft Show being cancelled, the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association is hosting a one-week online auction fundraiser.
The event will feature hand-made items from some of the association's previous juried crafters. Other items will include gift baskets, gift cards and other things as they come in. The event is being called the SOCS Online Auction (Save Our Crafters & Scholarships). The auction will be at BiddingOwl.com/GTAMA. Almost two dozen items have already been posted at the site, which can be previewed now.
Bidding will open Nov. 14 and close Nov. 21. Most items will have a minimum bid, or you can Buy It Now and bypass the bidding process. Check out is easy by credit card. Delivery terms will vary by item, so be sure to read the descriptions carefully before placing your bid.
In addition to the online auction, and continuing with the “SOCS” theme, the merchants are also collecting new socks, which will be donated to local charities. For each pair of socks that is donated, the donor will receive a free ticket for a chance to win a gift basket that is valued over $100. Drop off new pairs of socks at River Bend Baskets & Antiques at the corner of Route 50 and Reading Avenue from now until 4 p.m. Nov. 21 to be eligible for the drawing. There is no limit to the number of socks that can be donated.
The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association is hosting the auction as one of several annual events to help raise money for its scholarship funds. The very small but active group has awarded over $230,000 in scholarships to local students since 1998. Among the scholarships are the James & Martha Owens Scholarship, the $1,000 Alex and Virginia May Scholarship, the GTAMA Scholarships which go to students who are already enrolled in college, and four other scholarship funds. Stop by this online auction to get a head start on your holiday shopping, and buy some one of a kind gifts while supporting local artists as well as the Scholarship Funds and community-based projects of the GTAMA. Perhaps you’ll even find something for your own wish list. The association is a 501( c )(3) nonprofit, so all net donations are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law. For more information or to make donations, see TuckahoeNJ.com or the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants on Facebook, or call 609-457-8879
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!