Getting to know each other with 'Coffee with a Cop' in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — For two hours on the morning of September 30, officers from the Sea Isle City Police Department answered questions and chatted with passersby on the Promenade during a “Coffee with a Cop” outreach at Spinners Pizza Ice Cream & Grill.

According to SICPD Chief Thomas McQuillen, his department’s monthly meet-and-greet sessions have been well-received by the public – and they serve a valuable purpose.

“We feel it is very important to continually build relationships with the residents, visitors and businesses in our community,” said Chief McQuillen. “During Coffee with a Cop, we discuss everything from bicycles on the promenade to quality of life issues in a relaxed environment while sharing a cup of coffee and refreshments.”

“Our department feels fortunate to be able to have these events – and it’s all because of the support we receive from our local business community,” added the Chief. “Based on the turnout we see during each Coffee with a Cop, there is a need for this type of outreach. Plus, we’re always grateful for the opportunity to speak with the people we serve.”

For more information about the Sea Isle City Police Department or to learn about future Coffee with a Cop sessions, follow the SICPD on Facebook or visit their homepage at SeaIsleCityNJ.us. To view photos of recent Coffee with a Cop gatherings, go to VISITSICNJ.com and click the “Photo Gallery” link on the home page.