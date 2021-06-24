Former fire chief honored during fire engine parade in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY – Former Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Frank Edwardi is undoubtedly a man who is loved by his fellow firefighters – and many others in his community.

Now retired and facing serious health issues, Chief Edwardi, 77, wears a smile on his face after devoting nearly 50 years of his life to the fire department — including serving as chief from 2011 to 2020, when he officially retired.

Along the way, he also owned and operated Edwardi’s Sunoco Station at 49th Street and Landis Avenue, he was a summer employee at Mike’s Seafood Market and Restaurant for three decades, and he was the city’s dock master for many years — all in addition to being a devoted husband to his wife of 54 years, Kathy, father to sons Frank Jr. and Anthony, and loving mentor to four grandsons and a granddaughter.

To remind Chief Edwardi how much he is loved, on June 16 his fellow firefighters, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, all five members of City Council, and scores of other friends and neighbors gathered in front of the chief’s home on Central Avenue to pay him tribute during a drive-by parade featuring all of the trucks from the city’s fire department — including the organization’s vintage 1927 “Hale” fire engine.