Former fire chief honored during fire engine parade in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY – Former Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Frank Edwardi is undoubtedly a man who is loved by his fellow firefighters – and many others in his community.
Now retired and facing serious health issues, Chief Edwardi, 77, wears a smile on his face after devoting nearly 50 years of his life to the fire department — including serving as chief from 2011 to 2020, when he officially retired.
Along the way, he also owned and operated Edwardi’s Sunoco Station at 49th Street and Landis Avenue, he was a summer employee at Mike’s Seafood Market and Restaurant for three decades, and he was the city’s dock master for many years — all in addition to being a devoted husband to his wife of 54 years, Kathy, father to sons Frank Jr. and Anthony, and loving mentor to four grandsons and a granddaughter.
To remind Chief Edwardi how much he is loved, on June 16 his fellow firefighters, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, all five members of City Council, and scores of other friends and neighbors gathered in front of the chief’s home on Central Avenue to pay him tribute during a drive-by parade featuring all of the trucks from the city’s fire department — including the organization’s vintage 1927 “Hale” fire engine.
Additionally, the firefighters, the mayor and the members of City Council — including the chief’s son, Frank Jr., who is a councilman for Sea Isle City — presented him with plaques and many words of praise.
“Frank has dedicated much of his life to the betterment of Sea Isle City as a local businessman, a municipal employee, and a member of the Sea Isle City Fire Department — and ultimately as the department’s chief,” Desiderio said. “We are very grateful for his devotion to our community.”
“Chief Edwardi has always been a great leader, he is an important member of our community, and everyone should be thankful for his many years of service to Sea Isle City,” said current Sea Isle City Fire Chief John Mazurie Jr.
After all of the fanfare and accolades were delivered to his doorstep on June 16, Edwardi graciously thanked everyone present before saying “you made my day.”