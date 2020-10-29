Flags for Heroes display resonates with Upper Township residents

UPPER TOWNSHIP — In Veterans Park, 120 7-foot American flags wave, invigorating residents of the nearby Osprey Point community, while also honoring heroes.

The display is part of a fundraising effort by the Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township to support local youth services and senior programs in those towns. The club invited people to sponsor a flag in honor of a hero in their life — anyone who made an impact on them and the community.

“It’s gorgeous. It’s very impressive,” Ernie Casaccio said this week. Casaccio, the park groundskeeper, makes it a point to keep the flags clean, he said.

Organizers of the project contend that these days, a hero can be anyone, but they set out to pay tribute to those who go above and beyond.

The large flags, purchased by sponsors for $50 each as part of the fundraising effort, include a keepsake tag with the hero’s name, as well as the name of their sponsor. The names on the tags vary from parents to health care workers to veterans to teachers.