First Steve Libro Basketball Tournament attracted eight teams

SEA ISLE CITY — The first annual Steve Libro Men’s Basketball Tournament took place on July 17 at Sea Isle City’s JFK Boulevard Park, where eight teams pre-registered to compete.

This new event was named in honor of a Sea Isle City native and local elected official, who passed away in 2020. The son of a fisherman, Commissioner Steve Libro worked as a dispatcher for the Sea Isle City Police Department before opening his own business, Libro & Mammele Construction. Later in his career, he also worked in the local real estate industry.

In addition to his duties as commissioner, Libro was also a member of Sea Isle City’s Tourism Commission and Chamber of Commerce, as well as a volunteer sports coach, a religious education teacher at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, a Boy Scout Committee Member, a Knight of Columbus, and a beloved family man and friend to many.

“We were very happy to name this new tournament after Commissioner Libro because of his many years of service to the people of Sea Isle City — and I am certain it will be a popular event for years to come,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio.