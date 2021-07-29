First Annual Dave Farina Basketball Tournament on July 31 in Sea Isle City

Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation will host the first annual Dave Farina Men’s Basketball Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at the JFK Boulevard Courts.

This competition is named in honor of a Sea Isle City native, who was a talented basketball player while attending Ocean City High School. In addition to being the co-owner of Farina & Boeshe Real Estate Company, Dave Farina is a past chairman of the Sea Isle City Tourism Commission, a long-time member of the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce, and a current member of the Board of Directors at First Bank of Sea Isle City.

The Dave Farina Basketball Tournament is open to men age 18 and older. The entry fee for this 5-on-5 competition is $150 per team, with a maximum of eight (8) players per team. Each team will have a 3-game guarantee. Teams can register online at seaislerec.recdesk.com.

The team that wins this tournament will receive a $500 first-place prize, provided by Dave Farina and his family.

For more information about the Dave Farina Men’s Basketball tournament on July 31, please phone Sea Isle City’s Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.