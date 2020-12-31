Fidget blankets helps dementia patients

Angelic Health Hospice offers thanks to the members of South Shore Stitchers Quilt Guild of Tuckahoe, who made 40 fidget blankets for patients affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. Those diagnosed with this disease can become easily restless. The blanket provides a happy distraction or redirection.

Angelic Health volunteer Rich Hawthorne, of Upper Township, presented patient Tony Genaro, 88 year old Cape May County resident, with the first fidget blanket last week. Genaro keeps the blanket with him wherever he goes.

If you would like to be an Angelic Health Hospice volunteer and make a difference to others by visiting, or as a special project volunteer, call 609-515-3041 or email volunteer@angelic.health.