Fidget blanket helps dementia patients

Many thanks to the South Shore Stitchers Quilt Guild of Tuckahoe, who made 40 fidget blankets for our patients affected by Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Those diagnosed with this disease can become easily restless. The blanket provides a happy distraction or redirection.

Angelic Health volunteer Rich Hawthorne of Upper Township presented patient Tony Genaro, 88 year old Cape May County resident, with the first fidget blanket last week. Tony keeps the blanket with him wherever he goes.

If you would like to be an Angelic Hospice Volunteer and make a difference to others by visiting, or as a special project volunteer, give us a call at 609-515-3041, or email volunteer@angelic.health.