Endicott Reardon Family Museum Talk and Tea

The Endicott Reardon Family Museum is nestled off of Route 9 in Seaville. Walking in through the doors is like taking a step back in time.

The museum showcases over 100 years of history from the Endicott and Reardon families and is arranged in the style of a 1920s farmhouse, including a parlor, kitchen, dining room, bedroom, and children’s room. Further into the museum are sections featuring school, church, work and leisure activities.

The museum’s founder and owner, Harriett Reardon Bailey, has opened this unique collection to the public again this summer, with a vision of educating the public about the growth of our community through the lives of the Endicott and Reardon families. Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted.

This year, the museum is offering “Talk and Tea” programs with special themes, followed by an old-fashioned tea, in the style of the 1920s. Each program begins at 1:00pm, but all are welcome to come early and enjoy the displays. Because these programs are so popular, advance reservations are required and a $10 donation will be collected at the door.

June 17: Restoration of the East Point Lighthouse, by Nancy Tidy