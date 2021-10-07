Eight properties receive 2021 Beautification Awards

SEA ISLE CITY — Each year, Sea Isle City’s Environmental Commission presents Beautification Awards to local properties that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching exterior. Properties are nominated by residents and visitors, who are asked to submit application forms for any private property in Sea Isle City.
After viewing all of the nominated properties, Environmental Commission members gathered on Sea Isle City’s promenade earlier this month to distribute their 2021 Beautification Awards to this year’s winning property owners, who each received a plaque created by local artist Bob Fagan and a $30 gift certificate courtesy of Sea Grove Nursery in Ocean View.
This year’s winning properties are located at 304 38th St., East Unit (Finocchiaro); 6008 Landis Ave. (Franks); 19 59th St. (Logan); 17 45th St., South Unit (Pettine); 8911 Pleasure Ave., East Unit (Sarbello); 5800 Pleasure Ave. (Sisters of Mercy Retreat House); 5912 Pleasure Ave. (Spaeder); and the entire Saint Joseph Church campus, including the church properties on Landis Avenue and the Parish Center at 126 44th St.
According to Beautification Awards organizer Dudley McGinty, who has been a member of the Environmental Commission for 30 years, dozens of properties are nominated annually and each typically receives one or two nominations. In 2021, 38 nominations were submitted to the commission, including eight for Saint Joseph’s campus and four for the Sisters of Mercy property.
“The Sisters of Mercy house recently went through a large transformation, said McGinty. “They brought in heavy equipment to remove all of their overgrown trees before planting new trees, flowers, and shrubs and adding a stone garden wall and the end result is very nice.”
“It is unusual that so many nominations are received for one property, as was the case this year with Saint Joseph’s campus,” stated Environmental Commission Chairperson Annette Lombardo. “The parish office and rectory always looked nice, but in the past year an obvious change has taken place that many people have noticed. In fact, the entire parish campus has an improved appearance, because the new pastor (Rev. Perry Cherubini) has added flowers and other accents overall, clearly he has a green thumb.”
“All of the homes that received awards had beautiful landscaping this summer and deserved to be honored,” added McGinty. “It is difficult to choose the winners because many lovely properties are always in the running, and this year was certainly no exception.”
To view images of all of this year’s Beatification Award recipients, go to VISITSICNJ.com and click the “Photo Gallery” link on the home page. To learn more about the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission, call 609-263-2081.