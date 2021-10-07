Eight properties receive 2021 Beautification Awards

“The Sisters of Mercy house recently went through a large transformation, said McGinty. “They brought in heavy equipment to remove all of their overgrown trees before planting new trees, flowers, and shrubs and adding a stone garden wall and the end result is very nice.”

“It is unusual that so many nominations are received for one property, as was the case this year with Saint Joseph’s campus,” stated Environmental Commission Chairperson Annette Lombardo. “The parish office and rectory always looked nice, but in the past year an obvious change has taken place that many people have noticed. In fact, the entire parish campus has an improved appearance, because the new pastor (Rev. Perry Cherubini) has added flowers and other accents overall, clearly he has a green thumb.”

“All of the homes that received awards had beautiful landscaping this summer and deserved to be honored,” added McGinty. “It is difficult to choose the winners because many lovely properties are always in the running, and this year was certainly no exception.”

To view images of all of this year’s Beatification Award recipients, go to VISITSICNJ.com and click the “Photo Gallery” link on the home page. To learn more about the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission, call 609-263-2081.