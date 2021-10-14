Dozens of pets attend Blessing of the Animals ceremony in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY – The community was once again invited to attend a yearly Blessing of the Animals ceremony Oct. 4 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi.

With more than 20 dogs and cats in attendance — as well as two recently-rescued donkeys — the Rev. Perry Cherubini, pastor of Saint Joseph Church, led the ceremony, which included a reading from the book of Genesis and the sprinkling of holy water on the animals and their owners.

The pastor asked all of the pet owners to lovingly place their hands on their animals.

“May God, who created the animals of this earth as a help to us, continue to protect and sustain us with the grace his blessing brings, now and forever,” Father Perry continued.

In addition to receiving a blessing, each pet was also given a medal of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is well-known as the patron saint of animals.

For more information about Saint Joseph Catholic Church, go to https://www.stjosephsic.org/.