 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County economic development manager go give presentation for virtual meeting
0 comments

County economic development manager go give presentation for virtual meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Upper Township Business Association for the April virtual membership meeting noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.

The guest speaker will be Joe Molineaux, the economic development program manager for Cape May County.

He will provide the most up-to-date information on the COVID relief programs available to local businesses, including the Payment Protection Program. Molineaux will also answer questions from member businesses.

Register on the UTBA Eventbrite Page: https://bit.ly/3rKX2R0

If you have a question for Molineaux that you would like answered, fill out the form here: https://forms.gle/ztmBW4Q82Dy3N1o28, and submit it by Thursday, April 15.

Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson will also join the call and have updates on a variety of county government subjects.

The Zoom link for the meeting will be emailed to those who RSVP.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News