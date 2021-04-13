County economic development manager go give presentation for virtual meeting

The Upper Township Business Association for the April virtual membership meeting noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.

The guest speaker will be Joe Molineaux, the economic development program manager for Cape May County.

He will provide the most up-to-date information on the COVID relief programs available to local businesses, including the Payment Protection Program. Molineaux will also answer questions from member businesses.

Register on the UTBA Eventbrite Page: https://bit.ly/3rKX2R0

If you have a question for Molineaux that you would like answered, fill out the form here: https://forms.gle/ztmBW4Q82Dy3N1o28, and submit it by Thursday, April 15.

Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson will also join the call and have updates on a variety of county government subjects.

The Zoom link for the meeting will be emailed to those who RSVP.